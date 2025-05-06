Raleigh's pinch-hit single in 9th sends Mariners past Athletics 5-3

WEST SACRAMENTO — Pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh put Seattle ahead with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Julio Rodríguez went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and the Mariners beat the Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night.

With the Mariners trailing by one, Jorge Polanco drew a one-out walk from reliever Tyler Ferguson (0-1) in the ninth. Rodríguez followed with a single and Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Raleigh's single to right field gave Seattle a 4-3 lead, and Dylan Moore added a sacrifice fly.

Carlos Vargas got three outs for his first major league save, retiring pinch-hitter Seth Brown with two on to end it.

Collin Snider (1-0) gave up a go-ahead single to Miguel Andujar in the eighth but prevented further damage.

Seattle is 17–6 since April 9, the best record in the big leagues during that span.

J.P. Crawford singled in the fifth to extend the longest active hitting streak in the majors to a career-best 14 games.

Rodríguez homered in the first inning and Miles Mastrobuoni had an RBI double for the Mariners in the second.

Brent Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom each had three hits for the Athletics. Andujar added two hits and two RBIs.

Rooker also scored twice — and stole two bases for the first time in his career.

Key moments

Mariners relievers Gabe Speier and Snider got bases-loaded strikeouts to end the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Key stat

Seattle is 8-0-2 in its last 10 series with the Athletics and 47–16 over its last 63 games against the A's.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 1.58 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 1.50), who beat Miami in his MLB debut last Friday.