With more rain approaching, San Franciscans clean up after Saturday soaking

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some families in San Francisco spent the first day of the new year cleaning up storm damage and there was plenty of that around the city.

On Le Conte Avenue and Meade Avenue, city inspectors red-tagged four houses due to severe water damage.

German Rivas' home was among them.

"It's unsafe to stay in the house for now," Rivas said as he pointed to the notice taped to his front door.

Rivas said the flooding happened Saturday morning.

Rain and mud from rushed down the hillside and into the four homes, covering the floors of those homes in several inches of water.

San Francisco firefighters went into each home and used sandbags to create a channel. They released the water through the staircase.

"It was frustrating. I was trying to do the best I could and I couldn't because the water was so much water," Rivas said. "This is going away, the floor has to be out completely and we're going to have to tear the walls down."

Rivas and his family are staying with relatives as they begin the long rebuilding process.

"We're still here, we're healthy and we can start all over," Rivas said.

In the Mission District, water flooded the area of 15th Street and Folsom on Saturday. Some people were even able to use surfboards. Many families spent Sunday cleaning up and drying out, tossing out furniture and appliances.

On Detroit Street in San Francisco, a large tree crashed onto a house and pickup truck in Saturday's storm. KPIX

Over on Detroit Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood, a large tree crashed onto a house and truck. The homeowner said the tree damaged her roof and broke a skylight.

On Juanita Way behind Mount Davidson Park, a small mudslide blocked one lane.