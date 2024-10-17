Santa Clara restaurant Puesto is hub for tasty tacos and 49ers passion

49ers Experience: Puesto's has become a hub for tasty tacos and 49ers passion

At Puesto in Santa Clara, not too far from the Levi's Stadium, culinary director Damian Bibb is hard at work, crafting organic blue corn masa tortillas that keep customers coming back for more.

"Ground fresh and cooked to order," Bibb said. "We cook about 1,200 to 1,500 tortillas every single day."

Among the popular menu items is the savory Oaxacan cheese wrapped around the meat, which has become a fan favorite.

With multiple Puesto concession stands at Levi's Stadium, Bibb noted that the restaurant has become a second home for the Niner gang, before, during and after games.

"Niners players, Niners fans, they are all here, all the time. And what strikes me here is how cool they all are," he said.

Puesto enjoys support from both current and former Niner legends, helping to create a vibrant atmosphere. Bartender Mark Bell plays a crucial role in keeping guests refreshed with a selection of freshly imported mezcals and other beverages.

When asked about his favorite part about working at Puesto, he had this to say.

"Tasting the drinks I make. Quality control, there you go," Bell said.

The commitment to quality is evident and contributes to the restaurant's bustling environment.

"There really is no better place to come in on a Sunday and get the energy of the stadium and watch the game without being there," Bibb added. "We have a full drop-down TV in our dining room. We play it behind the bar every Sunday. We're Niners to the core."

With a reputation for iconic football experiences and unforgettable tacos, Puesto stands out as a game-day sanctuary for fans.