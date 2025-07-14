UC Berkeley professor killed, reportedly by masked gunman in Greece

A marketing professor at the University of California, Berkeley has died, reportedly after being gunned down by a masked gunman while visiting Greece earlier this month.

The university confirmed to CBS News Bay Area on Saturday the death of Przemyslaw "Pshemek" Jeziorski, an associate professor at the Haas School of Business.

Przemyslaw "Pshemek" Jeziorski, an associate professor at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business who died on July 4, 2025. Reports said Jeziorski was killed in a shooting near Athens, Greece. University of California, Berkeley

"We are heartbroken by news of the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community," said Jennifer Chatman, dean of Haas School of Business.

A native of Poland, Jezioriski had taught at the business school since 2012.

According to reports from Greek and Polish media outlets, Jezioriski was in a suburb of Athens near his ex-wife's home on July 4 when a masked gunman shot him at least five times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeziorski had two children with his ex-wife, who returned to Greece after their divorce six years ago. According to her attorney, the former couple were in the midst of a child custody dispute.

CBS News Bay Area was unable to independently verify these reports.

"While authorities are investigating what happened, our focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek's family and loved ones. We will miss him," Chatman added.

Łukasz Jeziorski, Przemyslaw's brother, said on a European crowdfunding site, "He was the victim of a terrible crime, and the perpetrator is still at large. Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served."

Jezioriski previously studied at the Warsaw School of Economics, the University of Arizona, the University of Chicago and the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Outside of his work at the university, Jeziorski co-founded the startup Keybee, a service that helps manage short-term rentals.