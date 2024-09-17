Progressive-thrash band Blind Illusion hits the Ivy Room in Albany

Local progressive thrash outfit Blind Illusion plays songs from its latest album 'Wrath of the Gods' at the Ivy Room in Albany Friday night.

Founded by guitarist and sole constant Marc Biedermann in 1978 when the musician was still a Richmond high school student, Bay Area metal veterans Blind Illusion initially tried to mix elements of hard rock and metal (Scorpions, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest) with prog rock and jazz fusion (King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Rush, Mahavishnu Orchestra). In the early '80s, the influence of the burgeoning thrash movement crept in and completely changed the band's sound.

Though the band would experience a near constant turnover in membership through the decade, the band became a staple of the Bay Area metal scene with such notables as John Marshall (Metal Church), Larry LaLonde (Possessed, Primus) and Les Claypool (Primus) cycling through the band. Both LaLonde and Claypool would play on the band's debut effort The Sane Asylum for Combat Records in 1988 that was produced by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett.

While Biedermann would put the band on an extended hiatus during the '90s, he resurrected the group in the late 2000s. Over the past decade, he has spearheaded a revival of interest in Blind Illusion with a reissue of The Sane Asylum featuring bonus tracks in 2015 and an EP of bracing new tunes four years ago. While local all-stars including Anvil Chorus and Heathen guitarist Doug Piercy and former Death Angel drummer Andy Galleon were playing in the band as of earlier this year, Biedermann recently announced a completely new line-up for Blind Illusion.

The new version of the band includes Argentine guitar player Martin LaCour (formerly of local metal band Molten and Illuminegra), bassist Avery Thurman and drummer Phil Cosenti. The line-up makes its East Bay debut when the band headlines the Ivy Room Friday night. They will be joined by San Francisco headbangers Theya and Oakland psychedelic prog-metal group Bloodhum.

Blind Illusion with Theya and Bloodhum

Friday, Sept. 20, 8:30 p.m. $15-$18

The Ivy Room