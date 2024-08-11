Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blast Kamala Harris outside S.F. fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kamala Harris spent Sunday morning with major campaign donors at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel while, outside, a group of protesters loudly criticized her. As war continues to rage in Gaza, Harris may face a challenge in California from people who might otherwise be her supporters.

There probably wasn't a single Trump supporter at the protest rally in Union Square but that didn't mean they had nice things to say about the Democrats.

"We are here to denounce the hypocrisy of our elected officials, Killer Kamala and Genocide Joe!" shouted one young woman to the crowd.

For many Palestinian supporters, there is really only one issue in this Presidential race and they see a vote for Kamala Harris as a continuation of the American government's acceptance of Israel's military operation in Gaza. As they marched to Harris' Nob Hill fundraiser, their demands remained the same: an arms embargo on Israel and an immediate cease-fire.

"I think it's a grave mistake of the Democrats to competely ignore the very consistent and clear calls of young people and people of conscience around this country calling for justice in Palestine," said protest organizer Luna Osleger-Montanez.

"We need to be sending a message to the Democrats, we're not going to support you," said protester Melinda Shahr. "You can't just say 'Hey, the other guy's worse.' That's what they've said my whole life."

Many said they would vote for a third-party candidate while admitting that doing so in a blue state like California probably wouldn't have any effect on the race. Mostly, they were there to keep the war in Gaza front and center in the campaign.

"I'm sure Kamala knows this is an issue," said Pat Cuviello from Belmont. "It was brought up at her rally a couple times."

Cuviello thought the protests may be having an impact as Harris' tone had evolved in recent days.

"She's talking more sensitive now," he said. "She did the first comment, you know, 'If you're not going to vote for Trump, shut up.'"

That happened on Aug. 8 when Harris told a group of hecklers in Michigan, "If you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking." The next day, Harris made this statement at a rally in Arizona: "I have been clear. Now is the time to get a cease-fire deal done and get the hostage deal done!"

"So, you know, it's getting there and this is the way you get it," Cuviello said. "This is what free speech does. It's the importance of free speech."

For Democrats who say hounding Harris about Gaza is playing into Donald Trump's hands, a protester named Dennis had this response: "Protesting genocide is somehow enabling Trump? That's not our responsibility. That's the responsibility of whoever's enabling the genocide. If they weren't enabling the genocide, we would be campaigning for them. So put responsibility where it lays, you know?"

They say politics makes strange bedfellows but it can sometimes make unlikely enemies as well. The pro-Palestinian demonstrators are focusing their wrath on Kamala Harris perhaps because she is the only candidate who might listen to them.