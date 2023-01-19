President Biden visiting Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties to assess storm damage

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he's coming to Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties the following day to assess damage caused by a series of atmospheric river storms in the past three weeks.

The president will meet with first responders, state and local officials, and communities impacted by the extreme weather, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during her press briefing Wednesday.

Biden will travel with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and assess what federal assistance might be needed to address the damage.

Biden issued a major disaster declaration Saturday that covered Santa Cruz County but has so far not extended to Santa Clara County, which issued an emergency declaration on Jan. 8 related to the storms. Santa Clara County has estimated damage so far at $27 million.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and other elected officials are scheduled to meet with the president in affected areas.

The storms have caused tens of millions of dollars in damage in the region, with assessments still being made.