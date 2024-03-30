Powerball jackpot nears $935 million after months with no winner

The lottery legacy How the lottery became a national obsession 06:09

Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing larger and larger since the last winner nearly three months ago.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since New Year's Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The game's long odds of 1 in 292.2 million makes it a rare jackpot. By making the top prizes hard to hit, jackpots can grow large and then attract more sales.

The $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

The frequency of large jackpots has surged for both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years as both games doubled ticket prices and lowered odds.

Last August, a single winning ticket was sold in Neptune, Florida, for a $1.6 billion jackpot, the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest in lottery history. In February 2023, a winning ticket sold near Los Angeles claimed a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest in lottery history.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Eastern.