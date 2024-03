How the lottery became a national obsession Just one winning ticket was sold for the $1.1 billion prize to someone in New Jersey who's chosen to stay anonymous. Most of these gigantic jackpots for games like Mega Millions and Powerball have happened in just the last two years, after lottery organizers made the games much harder to win. Americans are now spending record amounts on all types of lottery games. So, how did the lottery come to play such a big role in our lives?