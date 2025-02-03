Power restored at Vallejo school closed due to copper wire theft

A Vallejo school that closed for over a week after thieves stole copper wiring from the campus is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

The Jan. 25 theft left Vallejo's Widenmann Leadership Academy without power and unable to hold classes, according to officials from the Vallejo City Unified School District.

Vallejo school targeted in copper theft. Vallejo City Unified School District

On Monday, district officials confirmed that power should be restored in time for school to start on Tuesday.

The campus was closed last week, but on Wednesday students were sent to six other school sites to continue their lessons and complete independent study assignments.

"Repair costs, security measures, and site hardening will total more than $200,000 once all work is completed. However, the financial impact is just one challenge this situation has created. The strain on a tight district budget will extend beyond this school year," said VCUSD Superintendent Ruben Aurelio.

District officials said that in addition to the repairs, crews implemented additional security measures in an effort to prevent future thefts.