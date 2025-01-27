Vallejo school campus closed for at least a week following metal theft

Classes at school campus in Solano County have been canceled for at least a week, as crews repair damage from a reported metal theft.

The Vallejo City Unified School District announced Saturday that a theft at Solano Widenmann Leadership Academy has "severely damaged" the school's electrical systems.

District officials said repairs are expected to take about a week. If the closure is extended, the district said it would arrange "alternate student placements to minimize disruptions."

Families are being urged to contact the school or the district office with any questions.

Nearly 600 students from kindergarten through 8th grade attend the school located at 1025 Corcoran Avenue, according to enrollment data from the California Department of Education.