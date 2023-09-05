Man wounded in San Francisco Potrero Hill shooting on Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was injured in a shooting on Monday in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 12:13 p.m. on Cesar Chavez Street at the off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280.

Someone reported seeing a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, San Francisco police said.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with details about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.