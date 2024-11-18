Port of Oakland to receive nearly $50M in federal funding for upgrades

The Port of Oakland will receive nearly $50 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades as part of the $580 million national investment in port improvements under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland.

The $49.5 million allocation, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program, will support the modernization of the port's Outer Harbor Terminal, Lee's office said.

"These investments will strengthen our communities, strengthen supply chain reliability, create workforce development opportunities, enhance freight efficiency, lower costs, reduce emissions, and improve the safety, reliability, and resilience of our ports," Lee said in a statement Friday that commended the Biden administration's commitment to revitalizing port infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg highlighted the significance of the funding in addressing supply chain reliability and reducing costs for families.

"With the investments we're announcing today, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're building on this good work and funding more projects that will expand capacity, improve efficiency, and facilitate the quicker movement of goods at ports in more than a dozen states," Buttigieg said.

Planned upgrades reportedly include wharf strengthening, crane rail replacement, and structural repairs to accommodate larger vessels and improve efficiency, according to officials.