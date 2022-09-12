Fleeing catalytic converter theft suspects injure police officer in San Francisco; 1 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO -- A police officer investigating a catalytic converter theft early Monday was injured after being hit by the suspects' car in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood, police said.



The theft was reported about 5:08 a.m. in the 400 block of Chestnut Street, where a man told officers that someone had just stolen his car's catalytic converter, according to a release from police.



Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects' car, double-parked in the area of Larkin and Chestnut streets.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the car allegedly tried to flee and hit one of the officers and their patrol vehicle, police said.



The vehicle sped away, hitting both parked and occupied cars, with police in pursuit.



When the fleeing vehicle reached the area of Embarcadero and Market Street, both suspects got out and ran, police said. Officers chased them on foot and were able to detain a female suspect, but the male suspect was not apprehended.



The injured officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



The female suspect had no complaints of pain as a result of the vehicle crashes and the foot chase, according to police.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.