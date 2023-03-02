Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in West Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in the East Bay are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mandela Parkway, which is a block from Wade Johnson Park.

Officers responded following alerts by the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, according to police.

Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims, police said. Later, dispatchers were notified that a person with a gunshot wound in the stomach arrived at a hospital.

Doctors treated the victim, who is in stable condition, according to police. A separate shooting Wednesday in the Fruitvale District left one person dead and another wounded.

Anyone with information about the West Oakland case is asked to call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.