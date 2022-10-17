Police investigate shooting in San Francisco's Fillmore that injured 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect or suspects in a Fillmore District shooting Sunday night that left two male victims injured, including on critically.

Police vehicle at crime scene iStock

According to police, officers from the Northern Station responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on 600 block of Larch Way. Arriving units found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided medical aid to the victims and called an ambulance to transport both victims to an area hospital, police said. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, while the second victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw a sedan of undetermined make and model flee the scene after the shooting happened. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and gunfire damage to a number of vehicles parked in the area near the incident, according to the SFPD.

Police have not released any suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions as of Monday morning and no arrests have been made in the still open investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to Tip411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.