Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

/ CBS San Francisco

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.

The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.

California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.

The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. 

Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 6:37 PM

