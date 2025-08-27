East Bay Regional Parks acquire Point Molate in Richmond for future park

Environmentalists cheer plans to turn Point Molate in Richmond into park

Environmentalists cheer plans to turn Point Molate in Richmond into park

Environmentalists cheer plans to turn Point Molate in Richmond into park

One more piece of Bay shoreline has been secured for a public park.

The East Bay Regional Park District has acquired 82 acres at Point Molate on the Point San Pablo Peninsula in Richmond for $40 million from the Guidiville Rancheria of California, a federally recognized Indian tribe.

The property includes Native American sacred sites, a historic Chinese fishing village, and Winehaven, once the world's largest winery, making it both environmentally and culturally important.

In a public statement, East Bay Regional Park District board director Elizabeth Echols expressed excitement over the future park.

"This acquisition provides a rare opportunity to create a park on stunning Bay front property and preserve its environmental importance and significant cultural history," Echols said.

In July 2024, the park district, the city of Richmond, and Guidiville Rancheria signed a letter of intent to preserve the land. A purchase agreement followed in November 2024, with the acquisition being finalized on Tuesday.

The $40 million purchase was largely funded by $36 million from the 2022-23 California state budget. The rest came from voter-approved park district revenue Measures AA and WW.

On Aug. 1, construction began on the Point Molate Bay Trail Extension Project, a 2.5-mile trail that will link Point Molate Beach Park to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Planning and funding for development of park amenities are expected to take several years.