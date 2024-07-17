Watch CBS News

Environmentalists cheer plans to turn Point Molate in Richmond into park

On Tuesday, environmentalists in Richmond celebrated a long-sought victory when the East Bay Regional Park District voted unanimously to accept Point Molate as the newest addition to the park system. The land will now be preserved as outdoor space for the public, despite years of struggles with developers. John Ramos reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
