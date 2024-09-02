Teen driver found stabbed following crash in Pleasanton

Police in Pleasanton are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile on Monday, the department said.

Just before 3 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department responded to a report of a car crash, and several individuals were seen fleeing the scene. The location of the crash was not disclosed.

Officers began a search of the area, and with the help of the East Bay Regional Parks helicopter, eventually located the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision. The juvenile driver was suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, the juvenile had been involved in an altercation with another juvenile before the crash. A knife was recovered from the area.

An investigation suggests that the suspect was known to the victim.



Anyone with information regarding this case was urged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.