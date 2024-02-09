Shakespeare-themed pizzeria in Pleasanton among Yelp's top 100 places to eat

PLEASANTON – In the fair town of Pleasanton where dreams unfold, a cheesy tale is about to be told.

A couple's journey, a whimsical quest — from the halls of high school to pizza with zest.

"I was a teacher for 25 years. I taught theater and English and I knew that I wanted it to be something very unique to me and what I love," Kira Zabrowski said.

Kira Zabrowski and her husband Mark, gambled their savings on a fresh new start.

"Much Ado About Pizza" they called it in jest, a culinary experiment put to the test.

"Everyone thought we were crazy," Kira said.

Their menu, a sonnet, each slice is a verse. But the question remained, was the concept a curse?

They worked day and night, hoping to grow, but for weeks, even months, they were making no dough.

"We were in a really tough spot. Sales weren't happening. Summer was really rough, people weren't coming in," Kira said.

That's where this plot takes an unexpected twist, as their Shakespearian-themed parlor made Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list.

"We actually didn't believe it at first, we got the email and we thought it was junk mail," she recalled.

T'was a strike of luck that no one could plan, nabbing the 51st spot across all the land.

"I kind of wanted to cry. I'm going to be honest," Kira said.

The secret sauce is actually the crust, a sourdough concoction they say is a must.

"It's better on your digestion. You're not getting any extra sugars," she said

Now Kira and Mark are nothing but smiles, as customers arrive from miles and miles.

"This sourdough is just to die for," a customer told CBS News Bay Area.

They feel like they won the ultimate prize, as their business and pizza continue to rise.