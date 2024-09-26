Pleasanton police determine dog's death from heat stroke was accidental

Police in Pleasanton on Thursday said an investigation into a dog's death from heat stroke earlier this week determined the dog's owner was not at fault.

Authorities first announced the investigation on Tuesday after the animal appeared to have been left outside in the heat on an apartment balcony

Pleasanton police SUV Pleasanton Police Department

Police said that at around 12 p.m., officers responded a call about a dog that was spotted on an apartment balcony near Gibraltar Dr. and Hacienda Dr. The caller initially reported that the dog was barking, whining, and exposed to the sun.

Police arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes of responding to the call and "discovered that the dog had sadly passed away from heat stroke."

According to a thread posted on X early Thursday evening, the police investigation into the incident uncovered video evidence that showed the dog had "inadvertently let itself out onto the balcony and tragically succumbed to heat stroke while the owner was away from the residence."

Police added that the video showed the dog exited the apartment between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. and was unable to get back inside.

"We kindly request that the public show respect for all parties involved, particularly the dog owner during this time of grief," the post said.

Police also noted that they would increase police patrols in the neighborhood "due to the high volume of calls and public concern regarding this incident."