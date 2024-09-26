Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pleasanton police determine dog's death from heat stroke was accidental

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-26-2024
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-26-2024 08:40

Police in Pleasanton on Thursday said an investigation into a dog's death from heat stroke earlier this week determined the dog's owner was not at fault.

Authorities first announced the investigation on Tuesday after the animal appeared to have been left outside in the heat on an apartment balcony

Pleasanton Police Department generic
Pleasanton police SUV Pleasanton Police Department

Police said that at around 12 p.m., officers responded a call about a dog that was spotted on an apartment balcony near Gibraltar Dr. and Hacienda Dr. The caller initially reported that the dog was barking, whining, and exposed to the sun.   

Police arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes of responding to the call and "discovered that the dog had sadly passed away from heat stroke." 

According to a thread posted on X early Thursday evening, the police investigation into the incident uncovered video evidence that showed the dog had "inadvertently let itself out onto the balcony and tragically succumbed to heat stroke while the owner was away from the residence."

Police added that the video showed the dog exited the apartment between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. and was unable to get back inside.

"We kindly request that the public show respect for all parties involved, particularly the dog owner during this time of grief," the post said.

Police also noted that they would increase police patrols in the neighborhood "due to the high volume of calls and public concern regarding this incident."

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.