Pleasanton police investigate dog's death from heat stroke after animal found on balcony

By Dave Pehling

Police in Pleasanton are investigating the death of a dog Tuesday after the animal was apparently left outside in the heat on an apartment balcony, according to authorities.

According to a thread posted on X early Tuesday evening, at around 12 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a dog that was spottedon an apartment balcony near Gibraltar Dr. and Hacienda Dr.. The caller initially reported that the dog was barking, whining, and exposed to the sun.   

Police arrived at the scene within fifteen minutes of responding to the call and "discovered that the dog had sadly passed away from heat stroke." 

"This is a disturbing and tragic incident, and we recognize the concern and interest from those who care about animal welfare," the post on social media added. 

Police said the initial stages of their investigation suggested the dog's death was accidental, but the department's detectives will conduct a complete and thorough investigation and ask for the community's patience as the investigation continues. Anyone who witnesses animals in distress in Pleasanton is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.  

