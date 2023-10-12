Update: SUV hits school crossing guard in Pleasanton; Stretch of Vineyard Ave. closed

A crossing guard was hit and severely injured by an SUV near an elementary school in Pleasanton Thursday, police said.

Pleasanton Police said the collision happened at 7:48 a.m. at Vineyard Avenue and Adams Way, just north of Valley View Elementary School.

Witnesses reported a midsize SUV hit a crossing guard assigned to that intersection, police said. The male victim was taken to a local hospital with head injuries and his condition was unknown.

Police at an intersection where a school crossing guard was hit by an SUV, October 12, 2023. KPIX

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving did not appear to be a factor, police said.

A stretch of Vineyard Avenue between Amador Court and Vineyard Way was expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information to call the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

This is a developing story. More information to be added as available.