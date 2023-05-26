Suspect in Pleasant Hill murder outside Farrington's Bar arrested in Mexico; 2nd suspect jailed

PLEASANT HILL -- Two men have been arrested, including one in Mexico, in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a popular Pleasant Hill sports bar last month.

On April 3 at around 1 a.m., a dispute between two groups of people inside Farrington's on the 1900 block of Contra Costa Blvd. spilled out into the parking lot where there a shooting. Pleasant Hill Police said when officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds dead in the parking lot.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Concord resident Oscar Laredo Arellano. The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Detectives worked with law enforcement partners throughout Contra Costa and the state to develop leads and served several search warrants throughout the East Bay related to this case. Police said the investigation determined there were two primary suspects in the homicide.

(L-R) Andre Barocia Jr., Angelo Delacruz Pleasant Hill Police Department

Hercules resident Andre Barocio Jr., 34, was identified as the main suspect and police said the evidence showed he fled the state and likely relocated to Mexico after the murder. Antioch resident Angelo Delacruz, 31, was also identified as a suspect for allegedly brandishing a firearm in the moments leading up to the murder.

In late April, Delacruz was arrested in Douglas County, Nevada. He was extradited and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for assault with a firearm.

Working with federal law enforcement and Mexican state police in Mexicali, Barocio was arrested on May 22 and returned to U.S. authorities at the Calexico Border Crossing in Imperial County. On Thursday, he was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility and booked on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and an enhancement of using a firearm to cause great bodily injury.

No other suspects are at large, police said. It was the first homicide in Pleasant Hill since 2021.