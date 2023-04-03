Watch CBS News
Man killed in fatal late night shooting outside Pleasant Hill bar

/ CBS San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL -- A 37-year-old man was killed early Monday morning when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a popular Pleasant Hill sports bar.

Pleasant Hill police said officers responded to calls at around 1 a.m. of a shooting outside Farringtons located in the 1900 block of Contra Costa Blvd.

Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. The shooting victim was declared dead at the scene. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional officers were called in to handle distraught onlookers.

Investigators interviewed potential witnesses and gathered evidence from the parking lot. No information was released about the shooter, motive or if an arrest had been made.

It was the first homicide in Pleasant Hill since 2021.

