'Multiple' fatalities reported after 2 small planes crash in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Santa Cruz County -- A crash involving two small planes attempting to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport appears to have resulted in "multiple" fatalities, according to the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to the airport. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground, the FAA said. At least one plane appeared to have plowed into a hangar next to the runway.

In a tweet, the City of Watsonville said it received a report of "multiple fatalities" in the crash at 2:56 p.m. and that a number of agencies have responded to the incident. It was not immediately clear whether anyone survived.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.