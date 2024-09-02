Watch CBS News
Possible chlorine leak near Pittsburg plant prompts hazmat response

A suspected chlorine leak near the Corteva plant in Pittsburg has prompted a public health advisory for parts of Pittsburg and Antioch on Monday.

A hazmat team is responding to the area, and Contra Costa County fire officials said the source may be a rail car.

Contra Costa Health said on social media shortly before noon that some residents may be impacted and advised precautions.

"Eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for those in the area," the health agency said. "If you experience any irritation, go inside and rinse irritated areas of the body with water."

The Corteva Agriscience plant is located at 901 Loveridge Road in Pittsburg. Corteva officials could not be reached for comment.

