Hazmat team inspects rail car near Pittsburg plant for chlorine leak Fire officials confirmed Monday afternoon that chlorine was found under a rail car in an industrial area of Pittsburg prompting a health advisory which was later lifted. Kara St. Cyr reports. (9-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv