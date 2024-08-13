Cameras, security added to Pittsburg pool after alleged sexual assault on 11-year-old girl

Pittsburg's city manager reported the city will be adding more cameras in public places following a report of sexual assault on a minor at a municipal pool last month.

City Manager Garrett Evans further confirmed that since last weekend, a new security guard has been placed at the Buchanan Swim Center, where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested underwater on the Fourth of July. In reference to the new guard, Evans said the city plans to sustain the effort going forward to ensure the safety of both patrons and staff.

Evans reported he expects to provide an update to the City Council on Aug. 19 but could not divulge details on the case as the investigation remains ongoing.

In addition, the pool rules and expectations for patrons have changed following the alleged assault. Along with the basics of "no running on pool deck," the new rules state that anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult; children 6 and under must be within arm's length of a parent or guardian; and those 7 to 16 must remain within oversight of the adult responsible for them.

"The city and patrons must work together to ensure a safe and pleasant experience at the Buchanan Swim Center," Evans said.

According to the girl's relative, David Manly, the child had attended the pool on July 4 with her father when a man pulled her under the water twice and penetrated her with his fingers before a witness intervened and the suspect ran off. Manly said police were called and the pool shut down for the remainder of the day.

The city's recent actions follow a complaint from Manly, a retired reverend who brought the issue to the attention of the City Council last week. He wanted to know why, more than a month later, neither the Police Department nor the city had warned the public, given that the suspect was still on the loose.

During an interview with a reporter, Manly recalled speaking to the girl's mother, who broke down crying when she told him what happened at the pool and what she perceived as inaction on the part of the city ever since.

Manly said the mother's distress prompted him to bring it to the council Aug. 5, where he noted the look of shock on the councilmembers' faces, suggesting they had no prior knowledge of the case.

"I think the first thing that should have happened should have been a notice going out to the city of Pittsburg," said Manly. "It's unbelievable. The city communicates, doing social media and all kinds of different ways, for events that happen in the city. This should have taken top priority so we can find out if there are more kids out there also needing therapy."

Since then, he said he has spoken with Pittsburg Police Chief Steve Albanese to learn more about the investigation. While he noted it was a good conversation with the chief, Manly said his question about why the public still hadn't been notified remained unanswered.

Evans said he met with Albanese Thursday to review the case and city procedures, including the policies for communication with the public.

"The city will issue a notification going forward of an alleged incident when receiving confirmation from law enforcement," Evans said. "As part of that notification, we will work with law enforcement to ensure the proper details are released without compromising an active investigation."

The Aug. 19 regular City Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at City Hall, 65 Civic Ave., in Pittsburg.