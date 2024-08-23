Pittsburg man faces murder charge in brutal fight that killed 65-year-old man

A Pittsburg man has been charged following his arrest earlier this week after a brutal fight that left another man dead, prosecutors said Friday.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Billy Ray Darby is charged with murder and assault after the death of 65-year-old Chito Avelino Ituriaga on Tuesday.

Pittsburg police said in a press statement that officers who responded at 6:37 a.m. to a reported fight on the 2200 block of Railroad Avenue found Ituriaga "suffering from significant facial trauma." The DA's office said Ituriaga had "serious head and neck injuries."

Ituriaga was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, the DA's office said. Witnesses' descriptions of the suspect and video evidence from local businesses led to Darby's arrest nearby, police said.

Police have not provided information about a possible motive.

Darby was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, the DA's office said. He was scheduled to be arraigned on August 23.