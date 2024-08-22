Man arrested for allegedly killing another man during a fight in Pittsburg

A man was arrested on suspicion of killing another man during a fight in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburg police said officers responded at 6:37 a.m. to the 2200 block of Railroad Avenue for a reported physical altercation occurring between two men.

Officers found an unresponsive 65-year-old man suffering from significant facial trauma. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple witnesses provided descriptions of the suspect that matched video evidence collected from local businesses, police said.

Officers searched the area and located and arrested 28-year-old Billy Ray Darby Jr., a transient from Pittsburg. Detectives are investigating what led to the altercation.

Authorities withheld the name of the victim pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information related to the killing can contact Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2441 or Detective Haller at (925) 252-6918.