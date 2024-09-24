Pittsburg fire damages multiple homes; 3 hospitalized with minor injuries

A residential fire in Pittsburg on Tuesday afternoon spread to two other structures and sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

Fire crews were called at around 1:50 p.m. about a blaze on Warren Way, according to a spokesperson for Con Fire.

Con Fire crews on scene of a residential structure fire on Warren Way in Pittsburg. A total of three homes involved. Two people transported with minor injuries and one person evaluated on scene and released. pic.twitter.com/8a3OgAI03v — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) September 24, 2024

The two-alarm fire was burning in the back of a home which then spread to the awning of a patio cover at the home behind it and the shed behind a home to its left.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and one person was treated at the scene and released, Con Fire said. No firefighters were injured.

Mop-up began at about 2:15 p.m. and Red Cross is assisting those affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.