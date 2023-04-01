15-year-old dies after dirt bike crash in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG – A 15-year-old boy who was riding a dirt bike on the streets of Pittsburg died following a crash Friday afternoon.
According to Pittsburg police, officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue and Marks Avenue shortly after 12:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found the teen, who was involved in a solo-vehicle collision.
The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police did not release the teen's identity.
"Our thoughts are with the juvenile's family during this difficult time," police said in a statement.
Railroad Avenue was closed for several hours as officers investigated. Additional details about what led to the collision were not immediately available.
