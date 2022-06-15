Grass fire burning in Pittsburg near W. Leland Road

PITTSBURG -- A vegetation fire fanned by winds was burning in Pittsburg Tuesday afternoon.

A view from a PG&E camera showed the flames burning near power lines in the area of Golf Club Court and Golf Club Road just south of W. Leland Road.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire had reached a second alarm and that numerous fire apparatus were in the area.

Cal Fire said it was assisting and the fire had burned about 10 acres.

We are assisting @ContraCostaFire with a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Golf Club Ct. in Pittsburg reported to be 10 acres in size. #ClubInc pic.twitter.com/0mW0lQ3irv — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 15, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.