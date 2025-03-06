Pittsburg Center BART station closed this weekend for new fare gate installation

BART finishes installation of new faregates at all downtown San Francisco stations

BART's Pittsburg Center station will be closed this weekend for the installation of new fare gates.

During the station closure on Saturday and Sunday, Yellow Line service will continue to run between the Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch stations, and trains will run through Pittsburg Center without stopping.

Trains from Antioch will depart earlier and arrive later than their published departure times to accommodate work on the Pittsburg Center platforms.

Riders who use Pittsburg Center are advised to instead use the Antioch or Pittsburg/Bay Point stations during the closure.

A free shuttle will be available between Pittsburg Center and Pittsburg/Bay Point. The free shuttle will take about 10 minutes to travel between stations and will depart every 20 minutes.

Riders who still need to get to or from Pittsburg Center can take the free shuttle provided by Tri Delta Transit. Antioch riders who need to get to Pittsburg Center should take BART from Antioch to Pittsburg/Bay Point and then take a free shuttle bus back to Pittsburg Center.

BART has installed new fare gates at 18 other stations across the system, including all stations in downtown San Francisco. All 50 BART stations are planned to have new fare gates by the end of 2025.

The new fare gates are aimed to reduce fare evasion and enhance access for people in wheelchairs and those who bring bikes and strollers on BART.