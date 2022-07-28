Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburg brush fire threatens commercial buildings before being controlled

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 12:44

PITTSBURG -- Fire crews in the East Bay had their hands full early Wednesday evening after a brush fire burned dangerously close to several commercial buildings.

Pittsburg brush fire
Pittsburg brush fire. CBS

The brush fire that broke out on Century Court at around 6 p.m. Wednesday ran right up to a couple of commercial buildings including the ABC Supply Company. 

The fire reportedly started in a nearby homeless encampment before spreading to vegetation. At one point even jumped to some pallets behind the commercial buildings.

By around 7 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were monitoring hot spots. 

First published on July 27, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.