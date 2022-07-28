Pittsburg brush fire threatens commercial buildings before being controlled

PITTSBURG -- Fire crews in the East Bay had their hands full early Wednesday evening after a brush fire burned dangerously close to several commercial buildings.

Pittsburg brush fire. CBS

The brush fire that broke out on Century Court at around 6 p.m. Wednesday ran right up to a couple of commercial buildings including the ABC Supply Company.

The fire reportedly started in a nearby homeless encampment before spreading to vegetation. At one point even jumped to some pallets behind the commercial buildings.

By around 7 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were monitoring hot spots.