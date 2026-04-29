Pinole high school student detained after allegedly bringing 3-D printed gun to campus

Authorities in the East Bay said they detained a student at school after recovering a firearm that appeared to have been made by a 3-D printer.

On Monday, Pinole Police officers were called to Pinole Valley High School following a report of a student possibly possessing a firearm. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

With the assistance of school staff and security, officers were able to detain the student without incident. Officers said they found the firearm, which appeared to have been "manufactured using a 3D-printing process" inside the student's backpack.

A gun that police said was 3-D printed and was allegedly found in a student's backpack at Pinole Valley High School on April 27, 2026. Pinole Police Department

Police said the weapons, commonly known as "ghost guns" can closely resemble commercially-produced firearms. Advances in technology, including 3-D printing, have made it easier to create components at home.

"These firearms can be difficult to trace and may still be illegal depending on how they are made or possessed. Even incomplete or inoperable firearms can still meet the legal definition of a firearm and pose serious safety concerns," police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, officers thanked school staff and the student who reported the incident. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community and the case has been forwarded for further review.

"We encourage families to have open conversations with their children about the dangers and legal consequences of weapons, responsible use of technology, and reporting concerns to trusted adults or school officials," police went on to say.