2,000 firefighters battling California's Pickett Fire in Napa County as blaze grows to 6,800 acres

Pickett Fire in Napa County grows to 6,800 acres as containment remains at 11%

More than 2,000 fire personnel are on scene Monday as the Pickett Fire continued to burn in California's Napa County for a fifth day.

According to Cal Fire, the fire has burned 6,803 acres and is 13% contained as of 6 a.m.

"Fire crews worked overnight to strengthen control lines, mop up hot spots and protect nearby structures," Cal Fire officials said in an update Monday morning. "Firefighters are working in steep, challenging terrain as they continue to strengthen containment lines."

Officials said warm and dry conditions are expected to continue Monday, with afternoon winds expected to bring an increase of fire activity.

In a video update posted Monday afternoon, Deputy Operations Chief Steve Chapman said, "No large real fire growth in the last 24 hours, the fire footprint remains much of the same."

Deputy Operations Chief Steve Chapman provides an update for Monday on the #PickettFire.

Chapman added that crews on Sunday cut out a spot to land a helicopter in the area above Calistoga.

"To get them into the area they're going to be working in more quickly and efficiently," he said.

The agency's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit posted on social media Monday morning video of the Boggs Mountain Helitrack Crew being deployed into a remote area.

Footage from inside Copter 612 as the Boggs Mountain Helitack Crew is inserted into the #PickettFire.



There are 2,045 personnel assigned to the incident Monday. Crews will be focused on reinforcing direct control lines and… pic.twitter.com/E1mLcVHKLI — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 25, 2025

"There are 2,045 personnel assigned to the incident Monday. Crews will be focused on reinforcing direct control lines and constructing secondary control lines," the agency said.

Among the resources assigned include 10 helicopters, 205 engines, 67 dozers, 23 water tenders and 53 crews.

While some evacuations were lifted Sunday, evacuation orders remained in effect for the following zones as of Monday morning:

NPA-E114

NPA-E121-B

NPA-E121-C

NPA-E122-B

POP-E002-C

POP-E001-B

NPA-E108-A

NPA-E107-B

NPA-E115

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings were in effect for these zones:

NPA-E120

NPA-E121-A

NPA-E122-A

ANG-E001

POP-E002-B

POP-E001-A

NPA-E107-A

Residents can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com.

The Pickett Fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits.

On Sunday, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services declared a local state of emergency.

"This declaration is a proactive step to ensure we can mobilize every available resource to respond to the needs of our community, including coordinating with state and federal partners," said Ryan Alsop, Napa County Chief Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services.

No injuries have been reported. The fire threatens at least 615 structures, but none have been destroyed as of Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.