Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.
Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.
On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.
