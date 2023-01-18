Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Photo of vehicle that police said was involved in a hit-and-run near Petaluma Blvd. and D Street in Petaluma on January 16, 2023. Petaluma Police Department

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.