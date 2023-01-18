Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver sought in weekend Petaluma hit-and-run

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:10

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma are searching for the driver of an SUV in connection with a hit-and-run over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

According to officers, a woman in a gray Lexus was involved in a collision in the area of Petaluma Boulevard and "D" Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver fled the scene.

Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

petaluma-hit-run-0117233.jpg
Photo of vehicle that police said was involved in a hit-and-run near Petaluma Blvd. and D Street in Petaluma on January 16, 2023. Petaluma Police Department

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which showed flags of the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors mounted on the rear passenger windows.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Officer Garrett Sholin of Petaluma Police at 707-776-3721.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.