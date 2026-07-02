Petaluma police arrest 2 people on separate fireworks-related charges

Petaluma police arrested two people on illegal fireworks-related charges in as many days ahead of the July 4th holiday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Petaluma Police Department said officers responded on Sunday to a home on Colwood Drive just east of McDowell Park after receiving a report that a resident intentionally launched a mortar-style firework toward a neighboring home.

The firework struck the roof of the home and burned a portion of it down to the insulation, which police said caused around $1,000 in damage. Investigators obtained security camera footage from across the street which captured the incident.

Police said the firework incident may have been part of an ongoing dispute between the two neighbors, adding that, earlier that day, the suspect had allegedly threatened the victim.

Police identified the suspect as, 43-year-old Ben Shein. After initially not cooperating with officers, Shien later turned himself in, police said. He was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including felony threats, felony arson, and felony vandalism.

The next day, officers patrolling along the Lynch Creek Trail came across 55-year-old Dan Flynn of Santa Rosa, who was found to be in violation of the terms of his pre-trial release for an unspecified offense. Officers searched Flynn and found brass knuckles, an illegal M-150 firecracker, and oxycodone.

Flynn was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of possession of brass knuckles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a destructive device/firework, and violation of release conditions.

Police urged residents to call 911 if they witness dangerous or illegal firework activity.

Petaluma's official Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 4. The fireworks display begins just after sunset at around 9:30 p.m. Find fireworks shows around the Bay Area.

The approach of the July 4th holiday typically sees an increase in firework-related arrests for police departments in the Bay Area, where many cities have complete bans on fireworks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office reported a pair arrests on June 9 and June 26, while the Berkeley Police Department reported three other arrests on June 28.

Alameda County has also warned residents they could be liable for steep fines if illegal fireworks are used on their property. Meanwhile San Francisco supervisors have introduced legislation to increase punishments for illegal fireworks.