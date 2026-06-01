San Francisco supervisor seeks to strengthen punishments for illegal fireworks

As the Fourth of July approaches, San Francisco leaders seek to cracking down on illegal fireworks and making it easier for law enforcement to hold people who set them off accountable.

Supervisor Alan Wong, joined by San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen and San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew, announced new legislation intended to do just that on Friday.

"Residents deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and deserve confidence that when laws are on the books, they can actually be enforced," said Wong.

As with most cities in the Bay Area, fireworks are already prohibited throughout San Francisco. Despite that, current city law does not provide a local penalty or an easily implemented enforcement method.

According to Wong's office, the legislation was developed in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department after officers identified gaps in the existing law.

"Our law enforcement partners showed up, did their best, and had little ability to hold violators accountable. That ends now. This ordinance gives law enforcement the tools we need and sends a message to the community that San Francisco takes this seriously," Crispen said.

If approved, a first offense would be punishable as an infraction with a fine between $125 and $250. A second or subsequent offense within five years of the first would be punishable as a misdemeanor.

The proposal follows recommendations from the 2023-2024 San Francisco Civil Grand Jury report, which identified illegal fireworks as a serious year-round public safety concern and called for more legal tools for authorities and improved tracking of violations.

Earlier this year, Wong's office partnered with the National Park Service to install new "Fireworks Prohibited" signs near the northern stairwells at Ocean Beach in response to concerns from community members.

National Park Service authorities continue to conduct patrols and enforce regulations throughout the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, including against illegal fireworks.

"Residents don't expect the government to solve every problem overnight, but they do expect us to listen, respond, and take action when there is a clear problem. That's exactly what this legislation does," Wong said.