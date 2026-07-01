Alameda County warns July 4th party hosts they could be fined for illegal fireworks

Residents planning a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks in Alameda County should be aware of a new fine: Party hosts could now be held financially responsible for illegal fireworks used at their gatherings.

The county's new enforcement effort comes as officials brace for another busy holiday weekend in an area that has seen repeated fireworks complaints in recent years.

"Any type of spark could light a fire, and it could be a disaster," said Sgt. Kurt Imperial with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Last summer, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office responded to more illegal fireworks calls than deputies could keep up with.

"A lot of the community members did have concerns," Imperial said.

Now, the county is taking a tougher approach aimed at discouraging backyard fireworks before they can spark dangerous fires.

"Making sure that people know that they can be held accountable," said Imperial.

Under a new ordinance in unincorporated Alameda County, homeowners and party hosts can be cited if illegal fireworks are used at their events — even if they didn't personally light them. Violators could face fines ranging from $500 to $1,000.

"In the unincorporated areas of Alameda County, all fireworks, including 'Safe and Sane' fireworks, are illegal," Imperial said.

Fire officials say that's an important distinction. Even fireworks marketed as "Safe and Sane" can ignite dry grass and brush under the right conditions.

This year's Fourth of July presents added concerns. Warm, dry weather has left vegetation primed to burn, and with the holiday falling on a Saturday, officials expect larger crowds and more neighborhood celebrations.

The warning comes as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is also urging residents to skip backyard fireworks altogether. The agency says fireworks smoke can cause dangerous spikes in air pollution, particularly for children, older adults and people with asthma or heart disease.

Instead, firefighters are encouraging residents to think beyond their own celebrations.

"Just being a good community member and just thinking about your your neighbor," said Capt. Aaron Lee, a wildland firefighter with the Alameda County Fire Department.

Officials say the safest way to celebrate Independence Day is by attending one of the many professional fireworks shows scheduled across the Bay Area rather than setting off fireworks at home.

"The United States is coming up on 250 years, and we should all be able to celebrate that in a safe and effective manner," said Lee.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who witnesses illegal fireworks to report them through the department's non-emergency tip line. Officials say 911 should only be used if fireworks cause an active fire, injury or another immediate threat to public safety.