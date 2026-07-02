Where to find July 4th fireworks shows, activities in San Francisco Bay Area

Fireworks shows and activities are scheduled for cities and communities across the Bay Area on Fourth of July weekend, 2026.

The National Weather Service says a gradual warming trend in the region should bring pleasant conditions for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, although it forecast "the usual coastal stratus" will be present, meaning low clouds and fog could obscure some fireworks shows.

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

Here is a rundown of confirmed Fourth of July events in the San Francisco Bay Area:

Bay Area July 4th parades, picnics, and festivals

Bay Area fireworks shows (and drone light shows)