Where to find July 4th fireworks shows, activities in San Francisco Bay Area
Fireworks shows and activities are scheduled for cities and communities across the Bay Area on Fourth of July weekend, 2026.
The National Weather Service says a gradual warming trend in the region should bring pleasant conditions for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, although it forecast "the usual coastal stratus" will be present, meaning low clouds and fog could obscure some fireworks shows.
KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area
Here is a rundown of confirmed Fourth of July events in the San Francisco Bay Area:
Bay Area July 4th parades, picnics, and festivals
- Alameda 8:30 a.m. Pre-parade 5K Run Lauren's Closet,1420 Park Street | 10 a.m. 49th Annual 4th of July parade | 10 a.m. USS Hornet Fourth of July Celebration: Steel Beach Barbecue Party
- Albany 11 a.m. Annual 4th of July in the Park celebration, Memorial Park
- American Canyon 3 p.m. parade from Elliot Drive to Amarillo Drive celebration with food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk
- Antioch 4 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration parade followed by a celebration at Waldie Plaza with live music and a fireworks show
- Aptos 10 a.m. "World Shortest" Parade at Soquel Drive and State Park Drive
- Boulder Creek 10 a.m. parade in Downtown Boulder Creek
- Brentwood 9:30 a.m. Brentwood Classic 4th of July Parade in downtown Brentwood
- Calistoga 11 a.m. 4th of July Parade in downtown Calistoga
- Clayton 10 a.m. Happy Birthday America 250 parade on Oak Street
- Cloverdale 10 a.m. 4th of July Parade | 11 a.m. Downtown Celebration
- Concord 8 a.m. Kids Fun Run, Rotary Pancakes and parade, Todos Santos Plaza | 4 p.m. additional events at Mt. Diablo High School
- Corte Madera 8 a.m. Pancake breakfast, American Legion on Magnolia Avenue | 10:30 a.m. Parade & Festival 2026 at Corte Madera Town Center
- Cupertino 8 a.m. Pancake breakfast | 10 a.m. Kids parade, activities, concert at Veteran's Memorial Park | 9:30 p.m. Fireworks display launching from Hyde Middle School
- Danville 9 a.m. Kiwanis-Danville 4th of July Parade, Downtown
- Fairfield 10 a.m. Parade in Downtown Fairfield
- Foster City 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration at Leo Ryan Park
- Fremont 10 a.m. 4th of July parade
- Half Moon Bay Noon parade on Main Street. Pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. hosted by the Half Moon Bay Lions Club.
- Healdsburg 10 a.m. Kids parade and "duck dash" children's festival in downtown Healdsburg Plaza
- Kenwood 7:30 a.m. 53rd Annual Kenwood Footrace, Kenwood Plaza Park | 4th of July Hometown Parade
- Larkspur 8 a.m. Pancake breakfast, American Legion on Magnolia Avenue | 10:30 a.m. Corte Madera/Larkspur Parade & Festival 2026
- Livermore 9 a.m. Fourth of July Celebration at the Livermore Municipal Airport
- Los Altos Hills 9:30 a.m. Parade starting at Town Hall
- Los Gatos 10 a.m. 4th of July Symphony in the Park, Oak Meadow Park
- Menlo Park 11 a.m. Parade, picnic and circus along Alma Street to Burgess Park
- Millbrae 11:30 a.m. July 4th Beats, Brews, and Vines! in Central Park
- Morgan Hill 10 a.m. Parade in downtown Morgan Hill
- Mountain View 7 p.m. Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Napa 9 a.m. The Napa Sunrise Rotary parade on 2nd and 3rd Streets | 3 p.m. festival at Oxbow Commons
- Novato 10 a.m. Parade starting at Grant Ave. at Reichert Ave.
- Orinda 7:30 a.m. Pancake breakfast | 9 a.m. book sale | 10 a.m. parade and carnival in Orinda Community Park
- Pacifica 11 a.m. Fourth of July celebration at Frontierland Park
- Palo Alto 11 a.m. 4th of July Summer Festival and Chili Cook-off at Mitchell Park
- Pacific Grove 11 a.m. Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event at Jewell Park.
- Pleasant Hill 9:30 a.m. Downtown parade
- Redwood City 8 a.m. Breakfast at Fire Department | 9 a.m. Festival on Middlefield Road | 10 a.m. Downtown parade | Car show follows parade | 9:30 p.m. Drone show over Port of Redwood City
- San Francisco 10:30 a.m. New Mission Terrace Improvement Association hosts its Annual 4th of July Parade. | Noon - Friends of Sunset Dunes host July 4th Community Parade
- San Jose 10 a.m. Rose, White and Blue Parade and Festival near Lincoln High School | 6 p.m. Celebration at Lake Cunningham Park, followed by drone show at 9 p.m.
- San Mateo 11 a.m. 4th of July in the Park at Fitzgerald Field at Central Park
- Saratoga 9:30 a.m. July 4th Celebrations at Kevin Moran Park
- Scotts Valley 11 a.m. 4th of July Parade & Block Party, Boys and Girls Club
- Sausalito 10 a.m. Sausalito Fireworks, Picnic & Parade, Dunphy Park
- Sonoma 10 a.m. 4th of July Parade, Celebration & Fireworks Show, Sonoma Plaza
- Watsonville 12:30 p.m. Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade, Historic Downtown Watsonville
- Woodside 1 p.m. 74th Annual Woodside Junior Rodeo, 521 Kings Mountain Road
Bay Area fireworks shows (and drone light shows)
- Antioch Fireworks show at Waldie Plaza in the city's Rivertown District after dusk
- American Canyon Fireworks at Independence Park (corner of Donaldson & Benton Way) at dusk
- Benicia Fireworks show on First Street, Downtown Benicia, 9:30 p.m.
- Berkeley 4th of July Signature Dinner Cruise, Berkeley Marina, 6:30 p.m.
- Brentwood No drone show this year
- Calistoga Star Spangled Social & Paradehttps://www.visitnapavalley.com/blog/post/4th-of-july-fireworks-in-napa-valley/laser light show in Pioneer Park, 9 p.m.
- Concord Fireworks show at Mt. Diablo High School, 9 p.m.
- Cupertino Fireworks show launching from Hyde Middle School, 9:30 p.m.
- Gilroy Fireworks show at Gilroy High School, 9:30 p.m.
- Healdsburg Fireworks show with viewing on west side of Healdsburg High School and at Fitch Elementary School, 9:30 p.m.
- Hercules No fireworks show this year
- Milpitas Fireworks show at 9 p.m. follows Red, White and BOOM ticketed concert event at Milpitas Sports Center
- Morgan Hill Morgan Hill Freedom Fest fireworks on the green at Outdoor Sports Complex on Condit Road, gates open 3 p.m.
- Mountain View Fireworks with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra performing at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, 7 p.m.
- Napa Napa drone show over Oxbow Commons at 9:30 p.m.
- Petaluma Fireworks show launched from the Petaluma Fairgrounds, limited paid parking, 9:30 p.m.
- Pleasant Hill Fireworks show at College Park High School at approximately 9:15 p.m
- Redwood City Fireworks show over Port of Redwood City, 9:30 p.m.
- San Francisco A fireworks display will be launched from the Golden Gate Bridge and from barges near the bridge and Pier 39, 9:30 p.m.
- San Jose Drone show at Lake Cunningham Park, 9 p.m. | Postgame fireworks following the San Jose Giants game at Excite Ballpark on July 3 and 4
- San Rafael The Marin County Fair is holding nightly fireworks at 9:30 p.m. July 1 - 5
- Santa Clara Star-Spangled Nights fireworks shows July 3-4 at California's Great America at 9:40 p.m.
- Sausalito Fireworks show at Gabrielson Park at 9:00 p.m.
- Sonoma Fireworks at Sonoma Plaza at dusk
- St. Helena No fireworks this year
- Vacaville Free concert by Fog City Swampers at Andrews Park, followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- Vallejo Star-Spangled Nights drone show at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, July 3 and 4, 9:15 p.m. | The Spirit Ship Celebration followed by drone show at Mare Island Promenade, 5:30 p.m.