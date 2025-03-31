Petaluma e-bike rider arrested following weekend police pursuit

A 20-year-old Petaluma man was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading officers on a chase while he was riding an electric bicycle, police said.

The case began when an officer observed a man riding a Sur-Ron electric bike doing wheelies in traffic and running stop signs on Jefferson Street in Petaluma, police said.

According to police, a Sur-Ron is classified as an off-highway motorcycle and does not meet the definition of an electric bicycle or motorized bicycle, and therefore is limited to off-highway use only.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on the electric bike, which police said accelerated away from the officer, running multiple stop signs.

The individual fled into the Petaluma Fairgrounds where the officer lost sight of him, police said.

Responding officers created a perimeter in the area and located the suspect riding on Edith Street, police said. Officers again attempted to initiate a traffic stop but according to police, the suspect sped away, leading officers on a pursuit through the neighboring streets.

Police said the suspect reached speeds of approximately 40 mph and rode onto sidewalks and in and around other vehicles.

The suspect failed to negotiate a turn and lost control of his bike, causing him to lay the bike down on the ground, according to police.

He was able to get up and get back on the bike and fled again, stopping in front of a residence on Jefferson Street where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where police said he received medical treatment for injuries described as minor that police said he sustained from laying his bike down.

He was later arrested and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony evading of a police officer with wanton disregard for safety, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor resisting arrest.