Teen shot, killed during sideshow in northern Monterey County

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a sideshow Saturday night in Prunedale.

Just before 10:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and sheriff's office began getting reports that someone was shot near Prunedale and Blackie roads. 

The sheriff's office said they, and the CHP, arrived and found one person who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries. 

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Adrain Puga of Salinas. 

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened during a sideshow. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Geng at 831-253-6029.

