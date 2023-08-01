Watch CBS News
Person found dead on Highway 980 in Oakland after fire set on roadway

The California Highway Patrol reported at least one death Tuesday early morning after a man set up a fire on Interstate Highway 980 in Oakland.

According to the state agency, the fire was first reported under the freeway at 1:25 a.m.

The highway patrol said the Oakland Fire Department saw a man setting up the fire on the westbound lane of I-980 near the 17th Street off-ramp.

Firefighters eventually located a burnt victim with head trauma at the off-ramp, the CHP said, prompting the state agency to shut down the highway's westbound lane near the off-ramp.

They confirmed the fatality on the westbound lane near 14th Street, according to the CHP.

The eastbound 17th Street off-ramp was ordered closed and a Sig-alert issued.

The CHP said it requested Caltrans for a hard closure near the area. 

