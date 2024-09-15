1 person, 2 cats rescued from apartment fire in San Francisco Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO -- A blaze in an apartment on the top floor of a high-rise in the Little Saigon area of the city Sunday evening was caused by an accidental kitchen fire, according to the fire department.

The fire burned at an apartment at Hyde and Eddy streets, according to SFFD.

As of 6:45 p.m., one person and two cats had been rescued off the building's fire escape. At least one person rescued has serious injuries, the fire department said, and one person has been displaced.

The scene was still active as of 7 p.m. and people were asked to avoid the area.