Air Quality advisory for Bay Area extended into Thursday due to smoke from Pedro Fire

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for the region into Thursday due to wildfire smoke, particularly from the Pedro Fire in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

"Smoke from the Pedro Fire and other California wildfires is expected to continue to impact air quality throughout the Bay Area tomorrow," the agency said Wednesday.

In its statement, the air district said hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible at higher elevations. Air quality is expected to be in the moderate category.

Officials warned that wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants and that exposure is unhealthy, even for a short period of time. Smoke can irritate eyes and airways, and elevated particulate matter can trigger wheezing for those with asthma, emphysema or COPD.

The Pedro Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near the Don Pedro Reservoir, about 30 miles east of Modesto. As of Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire reports that at least 2,727 acres have burned, with 7% containment.

Authorities have issued multiple evacuation orders and evacuation warnings for the area.

Air quality officials urge residents to stay indoors, if possible and if temperatures allow, until smoke levels subside. Residents are also urged to set air conditioners and car systems to recirculated air.