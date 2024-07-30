Pedro Fire near Tuolumne and Mariposa county lines prompts evacuation orders

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A growing wildfire near the Tuolumne and Mariposa county line has prompted evacuation orders Tuesday.

The 100-plus acre wildfire, named the Pedro Fire, started near Arbolada Road and the Don Pedro Reservoir in the La Grange area.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, structures are threatened in the area of Piney Creek and Merced Falls Road.

As of 2 p.m., an evacuation order is in effect for Piney Creek Road. Evacuation advisories are in effect for Arbolada Road, Castillo Way, Cadena and Merced Falls Road.

Cal Fire reports that the wildfire has grown to 379 acres as of 2:30 p.m.

The area where the fire is burning is about 50 miles east of Modesto in the central Sierra Nevada foothills.